Donna S. Lee (nee Fagan), 73, of Waverly, OH died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born August 18, 1946 in Memphis, TN and had been a Waverly resident for the past year, moving from Mississippi and Vermilion, OH. Donna had worked for the Vermilion Police Department as a Dispatcher. She was a had been a member of First Baptist Church, Vermilion and enjoyed quilting. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Lee, Jr. and his wife, Patti, of Port Clinton, OH and Timothy David Lee and his wife, Shelly, of Amherst, OH; daughter, Shannon Moorhead and her husband, Jeff, of Waverly, OH; grandchildren, Timothy David Lee Jr. and Owen Taylor Moorhead; and her sister, Judith Rowe of Fox Lake, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Tate Lee in 2016; parents, Clarence H. and Erma (nee Swindell) Fagan; and her sister, Lawana Jo Radford. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 7, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Mark Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Adena, 111 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2020