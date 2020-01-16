|
Donna Louise Paull, of Bloomington, IN, passed away Saturday night, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Herbert Rankin; and mother, Sarah Swaim Rankin; husband, Jerry Paull; and recently, daughter, Katherine Paull. Donna came to Bloomington, IN from Hendersonville, TN to be closer to family. She was 75 years old. She graduated from Port Washington, Ohio High School 1962 and then from Malone College in Canton, OH in 1966, where she met her husband of 50 years. Donna briefly lived in Bardstown, KY and Oregon, IL and spent the majority of her life in Northern Ohio. She taught school in Dixon, IL; Bedford, OH; and in the Firelands School District, close to Oberlin, OH, for over 27 years. Donna enjoyed baking, hand sewing, knitting, reading, making greeting cards, cooking and corresponding with her many friends. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and dear friend, and is survived by her sister, Irene Nichols; son, Eric Paull (wife, Cindy); son-in-law, Kevin McDonald; and three wonderful grandchildren, Alex McDonald-Paull, Madie Paull and Evren Paull. Donna was a kind and wonderful friend to everyone that knew her and a positive example for thousands of children that she taught during her long and successful career as an elementary school teacher. She was a well-loved and active member of several United Methodist churches and the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 25 years. A Celebration of Life is scheduled at the United Methodist Church in Amherst, Ohio at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested that donations be made to the Firelands Schools’ Endowment Fund.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020