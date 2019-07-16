Home

Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Donna M. (Irish) Jenkins


1928 - 2019
Donna M. (Irish) Jenkins Obituary
Donna M. Jenkins (nee Irish), 91, of Elyria, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the University Hospital Elyria Medical Center, following a brief illness. Mrs. Jenkins was born in Lorain on January 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Glen M. and Agnes (nee Miller) Irish. She was a graduate of Lorain High School and attended Bowling Green State University. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, and grandmother. She was a member of the Avon United Methodist Church and the Lakeland Woman's Club. Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. (Karl) Stelzer, of Pensacola, FL; sons, Mark A. (Martha) Jenkins, of Kirkland, WA, Scott J. (Sandy) Jenkins, of North Olmsted, Keith I. (Terri) Jenkins, of North Ridgeville, Jeff D. (Naela) Jenkins, of Ann Arbor, MI; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John (Cal) Jenkins in 2010; brother, George Irish; and a sister, Jane Irish Frindt. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain with Rev. Micah Holland, pastor of Avon United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be private in the Ridge Hill Memorial Park Cemetery Amherst Township, OH. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Senior Living Foundation, 807 West Ave., Elyria, Ohio 44035 or Donor's Choice. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019
