Donna R. Goforth, age 60, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She is survived by her siblings, Gail Annacarto (Joseph), Gene Goforth (Theresa), and Diana Paciotti (Robert); niece, Heather Smith; and nephews, Robert and Michael Paciotti. Donna was particularly close with her cousins, Kathy Lingenfelter and Deborah Scott; and she dearly loved her cat, "Sweet Pea." Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Patricia Goforth. There are no services scheduled. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
