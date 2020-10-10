1/1
Doreen R. (Pease) Lute
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen R. Lute (nee Pease), age 86, of Lorain and formerly of Amherst, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village in Lorain after a one year illness.Doreen was born October 6, 1933 in Lorain to the late Lloyd and Marbie (nee Queen) Pease. Doreen was a 40 year resident of Amherst where she owned and operated All Breed Dog Grooming for 26 years retiring in 1995. While working with her business Doreen also taught dog grooming. Doreen moved to Lorain in 1997. For many years Doreen was an active member of the Women Helping Others Club of Amherst. She enjoyed quilting and most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her son Carl Olds of Lorain, daughter Leea Long of Avon, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband William Lute (1995), sons Michael Lute (1988) and Lloyd Pease (2012), granddaughter Sarah Long (2016), brothers David and Julius Uehlein, and sisters Virginia Foster and Doris Hamilton.There will be a Celebration of Life at the Knights Hall, 1620 Kansas Avenue, Lorain on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.In Doreen's honor, memorials may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.Arrangements entrusted to the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
03:30 - 06:00 PM
Knights Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved