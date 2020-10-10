Doreen R. Lute (nee Pease), age 86, of Lorain and formerly of Amherst, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village in Lorain after a one year illness.Doreen was born October 6, 1933 in Lorain to the late Lloyd and Marbie (nee Queen) Pease. Doreen was a 40 year resident of Amherst where she owned and operated All Breed Dog Grooming for 26 years retiring in 1995. While working with her business Doreen also taught dog grooming. Doreen moved to Lorain in 1997. For many years Doreen was an active member of the Women Helping Others Club of Amherst. She enjoyed quilting and most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her son Carl Olds of Lorain, daughter Leea Long of Avon, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband William Lute (1995), sons Michael Lute (1988) and Lloyd Pease (2012), granddaughter Sarah Long (2016), brothers David and Julius Uehlein, and sisters Virginia Foster and Doris Hamilton.There will be a Celebration of Life at the Knights Hall, 1620 Kansas Avenue, Lorain on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.In Doreen's honor, memorials may be made to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.Arrangements entrusted to the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst.