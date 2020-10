Doren Clemons Portman age 89, passed away October 15, 2020. He was born October 6, 1931 to the late Jessie and Margret Portman in Henrietta, Ohio.He is survived by his only beloved son, David Christopher (Rebecca) Portman and grandson, Zander. Doren was a good father and husband. He was loved and will be greatly missed.Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society330.564.1213