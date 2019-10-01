|
Doris Elaine Carson (nee Trnian), age 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Hanover, PA on August 14, 2019 after a short illness. She was born May 10, 1934 in Lorain, where she was a resident before moving to Pennsylvania in 2017. Doris was a 1952 graduate of Lorain High School. She worked for many years in the cafeteria at Admiral King High School, starting in the Teacher’s Lounge in 1968 and moved into being The Lunch Lady until her retirement in 1990. A generous and loving woman, Doris was a member of the Lorain Senior Center and was very proud of her volunteer hours there. Her interests/passions in life included ceramics, crocheting, and her loving friends, family and cats. She loved to travel and last year took two train trips to visit her sister, Kathryn “Dolly” Koler, and niece, Amy’s family in St. Petersburg, FL. Survivors include her daughter, Cathy (Richard) Lee. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly, in October 2018. A celebration honoring the lives of both Doris and Dolly will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Dovin Funeral, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with services at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to remain and participate in lunch and sharing at the same venue. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . To send online condolences, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019