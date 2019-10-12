|
|
Doris Feher (nee O’Bryon) age 82, of Lorain, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Life Care Center in Westlake following a lengthy illness.Born January 10, 1937 in Terra Alta, West Virginia, she graduated from Terra Alta High School in 1954. She has been a Lorain resident since 1956.Doris was a member of Amherst Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed ceramics and bingo.Surviving are her children, Nick Feher III of Elyria, Barbara (Doug) Thomas of Concord, North Carolina and Terrie (Curt) Sherman of Athens, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Feher Jr. in 1986; parents, Odis Odair and Dortha (nee Walls) O’Bryon; and a brother, William O’Bryon.The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 14 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services at 12:00 pm at Amherst Church of the Nazarene, 210 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Rev. Richard Henry Jr. pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Suite 110, Independence, Ohio 44131.To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 13, 2019