Doris J. Masters (nee Cochran), 92, of Lorain passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village in Lorain, OH.She was born on October 8, 1927 in Midway, PA to her loving parents, John and Lyda (McGee) Cochran.Doris married her loving husband, David Masters on June 14, 1952. Doris was an Insurance Agent and Vice President of Masters Insurance Agency for 47 years.She was a member of Corner Stone United Methodist Church and the Oberlin Golf Club. Doris enjoyed traveling, golfing, casino trips and especially spending time in Scottsdale, AZ with her family and friends.She is survived by her son, David (Brenda) Masters; grandchildren: Brian (Britany Bostic-fiance), Scott (Colleen) Masters; great-grandchildren: Parker and Connor Masters; and nieces: Laura Davidson and Lisa Koch.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lyda Cochran and husband, David Masters;Services are private at this time and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Partners with Paws, P.O. BOX 277, Oberlin, OH 44074. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lorain, OH.Online condolences may be shared by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020