Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Masters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris J. Masters Obituary
Doris J. Masters (nee Cochran), 92, of Lorain passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Village in Lorain, OH.She was born on October 8, 1927 in Midway, PA to her loving parents, John and Lyda (McGee) Cochran.Doris married her loving husband, David Masters on June 14, 1952. Doris was an Insurance Agent and Vice President of Masters Insurance Agency for 47 years.She was a member of Corner Stone United Methodist Church and the Oberlin Golf Club. Doris enjoyed traveling, golfing, casino trips and especially spending time in Scottsdale, AZ with her family and friends.She is survived by her son, David (Brenda) Masters; grandchildren: Brian (Britany Bostic-fiance), Scott (Colleen) Masters; great-grandchildren: Parker and Connor Masters; and nieces: Laura Davidson and Lisa Koch.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lyda Cochran and husband, David Masters;Services are private at this time and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Partners with Paws, P.O. BOX 277, Oberlin, OH 44074. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lorain, OH.Online condolences may be shared by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -