Doris J. (Bowles) Peterson
1942 - 2020
Doris J. Peterson (nee Bowles), 77, of Sheffield Lake; beloved wife of Walter for 57 years; loving mother of Robbie Peterson (Dawn Storrow); grandmother of Eric Peterson; great-grandmother of two. Doris worked at First Energy for 32 years, then retired from Key Bank after 10 years. Doris’ hobbies included camping, gardening, crocheting, ceramics and flying in war airplanes. She loved all animals. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Evelyn (nee Wandt) Bowles; siblings Ralph Bowles, Howard Bowles and Marilynn Simmons. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Public Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Resthaven Memory Garden, Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
SEP
4
Interment
Resthaven Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
