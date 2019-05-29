|
Doris J. Smarsch, 90, of Sandusky, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Firelands Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was born on July 26, 1928 in Indianapolis, IN and moved to Owensboro, KY as a child. She was a music major at Murray State College in KY from 1946 to 1950, where she met her husband, Stephen D. Smarsch, who survives. They married in 1950 and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Doris taught choir in Cadiz, KY from 1950 to 1952 and then became a homemaker. She served as a choir member, and sometimes choir director, in many churches in Kentucky and Ohio, including the First Methodist Church in Lorain. Doris is survived by her husband, Stephen D. Smarsch; and son, Dr. Robert Smarsch. In addition to her parents, Arnold Ryan and Mary Alice (Cook) Ryan, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Wilson; sister, Helen Hazelrigg; and her brother, Edwin Ryan. Burial services will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ name to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 30, 2019