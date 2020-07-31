Doris Swineford (Russell), 86, of Vermilion, Ohio, went to be with the Lord July 31, 2020. She was born September 7, 1933, in Wayne, West Virginia, and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 35 years, moving from Warren, Michigan. Doris worked for Michigan Bell, now AT&T, as a marketing manager for 35 years and retired in 1985. While working for Michigan Bell, she was the president of the women's club. She was a member of the Huron United Methodist Church. Doris enjoyed shopping and bowling. Doris especially enjoyed spending time with family and her many friends, going to lunch and the movies. Doris is survived by her husband of 36 years, Homer Swineford of Vermilion, OH; daughters, Marcia (Bob) Enfield of Hillsboro, OH, and Priscilla Eckle of Sterling Heights, MI; sons, David (Gloria) Swineford of Marine City, MI and Dan (Jill) Swineford of Ortonville, MI; grandchildren, Stacy (Ron), Jessica, Melissa (Mitch), Joey, Alyssa, and Mark; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Bradley, and Brayden; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden and Breonna;brother, George Russell of Hardeeville, SC; sisters, Joyce Pickard of Holly, MI and Judy Russell Strode of Charleston, SC; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonah and Josephine (Drenner) Russell; and her brother, Charles Russell. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend Pamela Sayre will officiate. Interment will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Church Cemetery, Ashland, OH. The family suggests memorial contributions to Huron United Methodist Church, 338 Williams St., Huron, OH 44839. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.