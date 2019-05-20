|
Dorlit Sue Branscum (nee: Hale), 73 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 14, 1945, in Broadhead, Kentucky by the late Bee and Lilly E. Hale (nee: Brock). Dorlit and her late husband, Robert, moved to the Amherst area before moving to Lorain, where she resided for the last 16 years. She was a member of the Word of Life Church in Lorain. Dorlit loved Jesus, her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed going to church and listening to gospel music. Dorlit loved visiting Kentucky and watching her family sing and play the guitar. Survivors include her son, Robert Junior Branscum (Clarissa); her daughters, Nena F. Wall, Tammy L. Partlow (Roger), and Tonya S. Branscum, all of Lorain; her grandchildren, Christina VanOver, Herbert VanOver, Felicia Wall, Derrick Branscum (Danielle Weglicki), Robert Bransum (Kayla), Caleb Branscum (Kayla), Rachel Muzik (Tyler), Jacob Partlow, and Hannah Parlow; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barbara Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Lee Branscum; one brother; and two sisters; and her parents, Bee and Lilly E. Hale (nee: Brock). Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Word of Life Church, 3008 Grove Avenue (Rt. 57), Lorain, OH 44055. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Word of Life Church. Pastor Ray Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Birmingham Cemetery. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dorlit Sue Branscum family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book, as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 21, 2019