Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church
2640 Stoney Ridge Rd
Avon, OH
Dorothy A. (Shearer) Beckwith


1936 - 2019
Dorothy A. (Shearer) Beckwith Obituary
Dorothy A. Beckwith (nee Shearer), age 83, entered into rest Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1936 in Cadillac, MI and has lived in Avon for over 50 years. She was an administrator for Campfire Girls in Michigan and retired from LCCC as an administrative assistant. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Avon. Dorothy enjoyed sewing, especially teaching sewing and crafts to children. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Janice) Beckwith, Barbara (Hossain) Ashofteh, Michael (Margaret Doran) Beckwith, Patrick (Lori) Beckwith, Susan (Eugene) Widdowson, and Timothy (Terrie Godfrey) Beckwith; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Barbara) Shearer. She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Beckwith; sister, Norma Brazee; and brother, John Shearer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon. Interment will be private.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
