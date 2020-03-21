Home

Dorothy A. Hobar


1932 - 2020
Dorothy A. Hobar Obituary
Dorothy A. Hobar, 87, of Lorain, died Friday March 20, 2020 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home. She was born September 9, 1932 in Lorain to James & Anna Hobor (nee Falat) and was one of six children. She graduated from Lorain High School in 1950 and went on to work at US Steel in Lorain as an expeditor in the bar mill retiring in 1981. She then became a secretary for St Mary School in Lorain and worked there for five years. Dorothy loved music and sang in the choir of her church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Lorain. When her church was closed, she became active in St Peter Parish in Lorain. She is a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was the family historian and was always taking photos at family gatherings. Two brothers, Charles and Edward, and sister Frances preceded her in death. She is survived by two sisters Bernadette Steadman of Elyria and Marcella Turton of Lorain. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A memorial mass will be held at St Peter Parish in Lorain at a future date and will be announced. Memorial contributions can be made to St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44052. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
