Dorothy Ann McGuire (Whitebeaver), 86, of Lorain OH passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky OH from natural causes.Dorothy was born August 26th, 1933 in Winnebago Indian Reservation, Nebraska. May 1952, she enlisted into the Marine Corps. After basic infantry training in Parris Island, South Carolina, she was assigned to Quantico Marine base in Virginia, where she met her husband of 66 years, Arthur Baron McGuire.After moving to Lorain with her husband she began a long career with the United States Postal Service in Lorain Ohio.In 2009, Dorothy McGuire became the first woman to ever be named the Veteran of the Year. She received the honor during the 63rd Annual Lorain Veterans Council banquet at the Italian American Veterans Post 1 in Lorain. She was a member of the AMVETS Post 47 in Lorain, the Lofton Henderson Detachment of the Marine Corps League, the American Legion Post 30, the Women Marines Association, the Military Order of the Devil Dogs, the Women in Military Services and the Korean War Veterans Association.Survivors include one daughter, Colleen (Brian) Suntheimer of Lorain Ohio, sons Edward Whitebeaver, Micheal (Dina) McGuire, Timothy (Gretchen) McGuire, Arthur (Kathy) McGuire, John McGuire, grandchildren Sondra Shendo, Yvonne (John) Dzurik, Jacqueline (Jesus) Mendoza, Derek Smith, Reuben (Madison) Shendo, Marcus McGuire, Thomas McGuire, Jenna Smith, Feather Shendo, Micheal McGuire, Maxine McGuire, Siarrah McGuire, Erin McGuire, Emily McGuire, Alexandria McGuire, and great-grandchildren Jaclyn Scarvelli, James Dzurik, Christian Dzurik, and John Dzurik.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Agnes Whitebeaver, a daughter, Renee Shendo, brothers Charles, Reuben and Wilbur, and sisters Mae, Joyce, Mary, Bette and Lydia.Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Bob Wickens, of Church of the Open Door will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 22, 2020