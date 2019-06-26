|
Dorothy H. Lambur (nee Savina) LORAIN – Dorothy H. Lambur (nee Savina), 95, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center. Dorothy was born in Lorain on January 5, 1924 to Walter and Katherine (nee Pchola) Savina. She graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1942 B. She married Thomas F. Lambur on September 15, 1945. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, traveling with family and friends, sewing, needlepoint, painting, and reading. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Church and served as Eucharistic Minister and bingo worker. She is survived by her daughter, Constance Clarke of East Liverpool, OH; her son, Michael Lambur and his wife Sharon Dwyer of Blacksburg, VA; and her grandson, Garrett Lambur of St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Clara Wiseman; and her brothers, Alexander Savina and Ralph Savina. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 8:50 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44053, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, officiating. Christian burial services will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Life Hospice Center or St. Peter Parish. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on June 26, 2019