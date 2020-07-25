1/1
Dorothy Hope Dadisman Gray
Mrs. Dorothy Hope Dadisman Gray, age 95 passed away at the home of her daughter Dorothy Dunnigan in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. She was born June 10, 1925 in Cumberland, Maryland the daughter of Frank and Goldie Ellen Laymire Dadisman.Funeral Services were held Monday, July 27, 2020 in Bible Believers Baptist Church in DeFuniak Springs. Interment was in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Jonesboror, Louisiana where she was laid to rest beside her husband. Friends and family may go on line to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest register at jerryevansfuneralhome.comJERRY EVANS FUNERAL HOME850-951-0668

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
