Dorothy J. (nee Edwards) Donofrio passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at University Hospital Main Campus, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.Dorothy was born in Lorain on January 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruby (nee Olson) Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and retired from the former St. Joseph Hospital radiology department.She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Wilbur Edwards, Glen Edwards, Donald Sharpless, Erve Sharpless; daughter-in-law, Janet (McHugh) Donofrio; son-in-law, Dr. Bob Rittenour; and grandson, Carson. She is cherished by Brenne Donofrio and their six children, Carole (Scott) Knowles, Bren Donofrio, Wellsley Donofrio, Sabrina (Tom) Halliday, Nick (Kris) Donofrio, Bobby (Flavia) Donofrio; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.Matthew 5:8-9 - "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God." A Celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sheffield Church Of God, 2280 North Abbe Road, Sheffield Village, Ohio 44054 with Pastor Scott Skeens and Pastor Lonnie Rittenour as celebrants.The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Additional information and online condolence at:www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2019