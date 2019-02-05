Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Sheffield Church Of God
2280 North Abbe Road
Sheffield Village, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Donofrio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. (Edwards) Donofrio


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy J. (Edwards) Donofrio Obituary
Dorothy J. (nee Edwards) Donofrio passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at University Hospital Main Campus, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.Dorothy was born in Lorain on January 26, 1934, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruby (nee Olson) Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and retired from the former St. Joseph Hospital radiology department.She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Wilbur Edwards, Glen Edwards, Donald Sharpless, Erve Sharpless; daughter-in-law, Janet (McHugh) Donofrio; son-in-law, Dr. Bob Rittenour; and grandson, Carson. She is cherished by Brenne Donofrio and their six children, Carole (Scott) Knowles, Bren Donofrio, Wellsley Donofrio, Sabrina (Tom) Halliday, Nick (Kris) Donofrio, Bobby (Flavia) Donofrio; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.Matthew 5:8-9 - "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God." A Celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sheffield Church Of God, 2280 North Abbe Road, Sheffield Village, Ohio 44054 with Pastor Scott Skeens and Pastor Lonnie Rittenour as celebrants.The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Additional information and online condolence at:www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries