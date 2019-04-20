|
Dorothy L. Jackson (nee Rogers), 88, of Elyria, passed away peacefully in her sleep April 20, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home in Vermilion. She was born October 5, 1930 in Buckeye, WV and was a 1948 graduate of Marlinton High School in WV.She retired in 2001 as an LPN from Elyria Memorial Hospital.She loved traveling, playing golf at various courses, and was extremely proud of her 3 holes in one! She also enjoyed meeting with her former co-workers once a month for breakfast.Dorothy is survived by her sons: Danny (Debra) Jackson of Vermilion, Douglas (Karon) Jackson of South Amherst and Donald (Mari) Jackson of South Amherst; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters: Phyllis Barnett and Betty Carpenter; and numerous nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dennis L. in 2014; son, David; parents, William Henry and Susie Alice (nee Kellison) Rogers; and siblings: Gladys Carpenter, Grace Workman, Don Rogers, Helen Sharp, and Barbara Rogers.Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and also Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of a 11:00 am funeral service at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria with Reverend Dalton D. Love officiating. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.For online condolences, visitwww.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019