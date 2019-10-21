Home

Dorothy L. Loescher (nee Schmitz), 86, of Avon, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Avon Place, Avon.Dorothy was born July 17, 1933, in Cleveland the youngest of ten children. She was a graduate of North Ridgeville High School. Dorothy resided in Avon, Lorain, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Okeechobee, Florida. She retired in 2011 at 78 years old from Avon Oaks Country Club. Dorothy was an avid "Junker" and just loved her stuff.Survivors include her children: Paul (Valerie) Loescher, Susan (Robert)Turton), Barbara (Harold) Ault, Robert "Bob" (Dawn) Loescher; thirteengrandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Gertrude "Trudy"Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Adeline (nee Rose) Schmitz; siblings: Ruth Grogg, Grace Thran, Rosemary "Dolly" Passerall, Rita"Bea" Roberts, Elizabeth "Betty" Sheak, Joseph, Alfred, and Raymond Schmitz;and cherished great-granddaughter, Delaney Powell-Ault.Her wishes were to be cremated by the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, with no visitation or service.Family suggests memorials may be made to the , 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
