Lorain: Dorothy L. Matyi (nee Boulton), 95, of Lorain, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain. She was born January 18, 1925 in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. Dorothy worked as an accountant for Bragers and Kohlmyer Sporting Goods in Lorain before retiring. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and summers at Pelee Island where she walked on the beach and spent time with friends. She enjoyed the many pranks and jokes of the island as it was part of the atmosphere. As she got older, she was cared for by her wonderful nephew, Rick Foisy for over 23 years. Their bond was of friendship and family. They enjoyed Pelee Island so much. Rick was the child that Dorothy and her husband, Edward never had. Dorothy had a saying, "it's always better when the sun's out.” She is survived by her niece, Dana Ebinger; great nieces, Jennifer (Steve) Klein and Elizabeth Rodriguez; great nephew, Christopher Ebinger; great nieces, Lisa (Brian) Kelley and Dawn Kelly; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Matyi; father, Roy Boulton; mother, Mildred Babics (nee Traut); and her sisters and their husbands, Mae (Don) Kelly and Joan (Steve) Patrlja; and nephew, Rick Foisy. The family would like to thank Mercy New Life Hospice for their care and support. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on gatherings, private family funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers and monetary donations, Dorothy requests that everyone treat each other with kindness and respect as we go through this changing time in our world. Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 26, 2020