Dorothy L. Raynor, age 83, resident of Wakeman since 2012 and originally from Long Island, New York, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Mercy New Hospice Center.She was born on December 13, 1934 in Baldwin, Long Island, New York to Asher and Gertrude White.Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gilbert (Kelly) Raynor, of Virginia Beach, VA, and James (Cindy) Raynor, of Wakeman; grandchildren, Katrina McAfee, Kristie Bauman, Cory Raynor, Jason Raynor, Edward Raynor, and Rachel Raynor; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Kutkowski, of Port Richie, FL.She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Gilbert D. Raynor, in 2010.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Private family interment will take place at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, New York.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Dorothy to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019