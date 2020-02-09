|
|
Dorothy L. Zajac, 86 of Avon, passed away on Friday February 7, 2020. She was born September 8, 1933 in Detroit MI, and was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School. Dorothy worked as a nurse at Avon Oaks Nursing Home. She loved her family, playing cards, and reading books.Loving wife of 64 years to the late Louis R. Zajac, cherished mother of Denise (Jim) Brooky, Richard (Deborah) Zajac, Karen Urig, Jacqueline (Joseph) Cole, and Jason (Aimi) Zajac; beloved grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 18; and sister of Joseph and David Corriveau, Michele Shephard and Harold Corriveau.Family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Beldon Rd., Avon Lake. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 am, Wednesday, February 12 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 2680 Stoney Ridge Road, Avon Interment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2020