|
|
Dorothy M. Lehman (nee: Poprocki), 86 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life. She was born January 9, 1934 in Lorain. Dorothy was raised in Lorain, graduating from Lorain High School. She had made her home in Amherst for the last 33 years. Her primary focus was that of a wife and mother. Dorothy was a member of Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts and playing cards. Dorothy had an keen eye for decorating her home and enjoyed helping her family and friends with their homes. She belonged to local polish clubs and enjoyed socializing with her friends. Survivors include her son, Kenneth "Ken" (Lorrie) Lehman of Amherst; her niece, Cindy Lothridge; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jack Lehman in 2009; her brothers, Edward and Carl Poprocki; and her parents, John and Lottie Poprocki (nee: Dombroski). The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Memory Care Unit for the care Ken's mother received during her stay. Friends may call Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will be held privately by the family at Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 1440 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44053. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020