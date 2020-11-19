1/1
Dorothy R. Renner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy R. Renner, 90, of Lorain passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, OH.She was born December 15, 1929 in Lorain, OH where she was raised and resided all of her life. Dorothy graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1948. She married her beloved George Renner Sr. and devoted herself to her family.Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH. She loved playing bingo and she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles/word searches, and watching the Hallmark channel. She lived for and loved her family. She enjoyed any family gathering occasion and she cherished her granddaughters and great-grandsons, Jack and Denver.She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Charles) Stang of Columbus and Patricia (Lee Minkler) Renner of Lorain; son, George Jr. (Mary) Renner of Lorain; granddaughters, Jordan Lewis and Meredith (Matthew) Greenlee of Columbus; and sister, Joan Miceli; and sister-in-law, Catherine Miceli.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years of marriage, George C. Renner Sr; parents, Joseph and Filomena (nee Posenti) Miceli; brothers, Andrew, Phillip and Frank Miceli; and sisters, Mary Artman, Angeline Ives and Lillian Shildwachter.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s loving memory to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved