Dorothy R. Renner, 90, of Lorain passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, OH.She was born December 15, 1929 in Lorain, OH where she was raised and resided all of her life. Dorothy graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1948. She married her beloved George Renner Sr. and devoted herself to her family.Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain, OH. She loved playing bingo and she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles/word searches, and watching the Hallmark channel. She lived for and loved her family. She enjoyed any family gathering occasion and she cherished her granddaughters and great-grandsons, Jack and Denver.She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Charles) Stang of Columbus and Patricia (Lee Minkler) Renner of Lorain; son, George Jr. (Mary) Renner of Lorain; granddaughters, Jordan Lewis and Meredith (Matthew) Greenlee of Columbus; and sister, Joan Miceli; and sister-in-law, Catherine Miceli.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years of marriage, George C. Renner Sr; parents, Joseph and Filomena (nee Posenti) Miceli; brothers, Andrew, Phillip and Frank Miceli; and sisters, Mary Artman, Angeline Ives and Lillian Shildwachter.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s loving memory to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.