Dorothy Rose Vidovich (nee Nemeth), 78, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born and raised in Lorain and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain. Dorothy graduated from Lorain High School in 1959. She started working right out of high school for the Lorain School System as a payroll clerk. From there, she went to work at Lorain County Community College until she and her boss left to work at the Lorain County Administration building, where she retired in 1995. Dorothy was instrumental in starting the union at the county and served as president. Dorothy loved to bake, and her happiest accomplishment was when she finally mastered making a big sheet pan of apple pie like her mother used to make. Her greatest joy was her twin granddaughters, who are currently in medical school studying to be physicians. When she was at the Cleveland Clinic, Dorothy made sure that every doctor and nurse that took care of her knew about her granddaughters and their studies. She was a member of the former St. Vitus Croatian Catholic Church until its closing and a current member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish. She was a life member of the American Croatian Club and served at secretary. She enjoyed camping and going on cruises. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles “Uncle Chuckie” Vidovich; son and daughter-in-law, David and Robin Vidovich (nee Nunn); and twin granddaughters, Madison and Courtney, all of Pennsylvania; sisters, Lois Gorenshek, of Hixson, Tennessee and Louann Phelan (Robert), of Amherst; brother, David Nemeth (Joan), of Stow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Fran Kurjan, of Lorain; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Anna Nemeth (nee Zicarelli); brother-in-law, Gordon Gorenshek; and niece, Lora Trotter. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Dr., Lorain. The Rev. John Retar, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Frances Cabrini Parish Endowment Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 17, 2019