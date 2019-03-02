|
|
Dorothy, first Dora, “Dolly” in England, then “Dot” in the USA (nee: Moss), 94 years of age, formerly of Avon and current resident of Wellington, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, February 28, 2019.Dorothy was born May 3, 1924 in Liverpool, England. She resided in Sheffield Village until 1967 when she and Pat moved the family to Avon. After two years in college, Dorothy became a WAF in the Royal Airforce. She served as a comptometer operator in the vital statistics division during WWII. While attending an Officer’s Dance, she met the love of her life, US Army MP, Patrick Smith. They married December 7, 1945 in Liverpool and before long, Pat was coming home with his unit, while Dorothy boarded the Queen Mary, final destination- together in Ohio. Dorothy and Pat Owned and Operated their own dog breeding, boarding, grooming and handling business, Dorpat Kennels for over twenty-five years. Together they bred and showed many Champion West Highland White, Scottish, and Cairn Terriers throughout the United States and Canada. Pat handled the dogs and Dorothy handled the office and the people. She charmed everyone she met with her bright smile and quick wit. Nobody could resist her British accent and loved to hear her talk. Dorothy and Pat enjoyed working and traveling together throughout their marriage. She loved to knit, read, dance, travel, and made many friends while volunteering at the Avon Curiosity Shoppe for over twenty-five years. She was a former member of the West Highland White Terrier Association of Northern Ohio, Western Reserve Kennel Club, and the Lorain County Kennel Club.Survivors include children: Dawn (Joe) Dixon of Wellington, Tony (Ingrid) Smith of Xenia; and Clive Smith of Amherst; nine grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 38 great great grandchildren.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Patrick Edward Smith; their sons, Sgt. Patrick E. Smith, Jr. Tai Ninh Vietnam November 26, 1968; Lawrence Smith, Lorain January 19, 2008; parents Joseph and Hetty Moss (nee: Goldberg), Newton Abbot, England and sister, June Urban, Torquay, England.The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 3, 2019