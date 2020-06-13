Dorothy Tomshe (nee Mastnak), age 95, entered into rest Tuesday June 9, 2020.She is survived by her daughter, Josephine (Edward) Niemiec; daughter-in-law, Sharon Tomshe; grandchildren: Anthony, Keith, Michael, Dale, Cynthia, and Christine; 16 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tomshe and son Herbert Tomshe.The family will receive friends on Monday June 15, 2020 from 9:15 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1878 Abbe Rd. Sheffield Village followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Oh.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Building Fund.The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon is in charge of all arrangements.