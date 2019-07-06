|
|
Dorothy Zunich, age 99, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Boerne, Texas. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George. She is survived by her children, Virginia (James) Hill, George (Beth) Zunich, Carol (Charles) Rownd; her sisters, Virginia (James) Maples and Ann (Clarke) Hamilton; her grandchildren, Kate (Christian) Marquez, Kelly Rownd, Alexa Zunich; and her great-granddaughter, Lucy Marquez. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Nicholas Zunich and Mitchell Zunich; sister-in-law, Sophie Tyirin; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests contributions be made to Moody Bible Institute, Stewardship Office, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.freyfuneralhome.com Local arrangements entrusted to the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home (440) 244-2144.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 7, 2019