Douglas F. Mullins, 62, of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 18, 1958 to the late Gladys and Benjamin Mullins.Douglas spent time working for PC Campana, Industrial Powder Coating (IPC), and Magretech. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and having his family over for Sunday breakfast. Douglas loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids.He is survived by his fiancé, Tina Sommers; children, Shasta (Chris) Lalonde, Justin (Sherrie Tolson) Mullins, both of Norwalk, Jacob Mullins, of Vermilion, Erica Kluding, of Norwalk, and Cristin Howell, of Lorain; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Ken) Mullins, of Lorain, and John Mark (Tracy) Mullins, of Burmingham; three nieces, and two nephews.Family will receive guests at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2:00pm until the time of the service at 4:00pm. Masks are required to be worn at all times at the funeral home. There is a maximum capacity of 20 people at any one time in the funeral home, so visitors should be prepared to wait outside. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by visiting WalkerEastmanHeydingerFH.com