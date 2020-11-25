1/1
Douglas F. Mullins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas F. Mullins, 62, of Norwalk, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 18, 1958 to the late Gladys and Benjamin Mullins.Douglas spent time working for PC Campana, Industrial Powder Coating (IPC), and Magretech. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and having his family over for Sunday breakfast. Douglas loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids.He is survived by his fiancé, Tina Sommers; children, Shasta (Chris) Lalonde, Justin (Sherrie Tolson) Mullins, both of Norwalk, Jacob Mullins, of Vermilion, Erica Kluding, of Norwalk, and Cristin Howell, of Lorain; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Connie (Ken) Mullins, of Lorain, and John Mark (Tracy) Mullins, of Burmingham; three nieces, and two nephews.Family will receive guests at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 2:00pm until the time of the service at 4:00pm. Masks are required to be worn at all times at the funeral home. There is a maximum capacity of 20 people at any one time in the funeral home, so visitors should be prepared to wait outside. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Online condolences may be made by visiting WalkerEastmanHeydingerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
98 W. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 663-4513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved