Dove D. Kessler
1925 - 2020
Dove D. Kessler, of Avon, passed away on May 22nd following a brief illness. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on December 23, 1925, to Celia (Weinberg) Danzig and Louis Danzig. She graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1943-B, and graduated from Lorain County Community College in 1979. She worked as a secretary for Attorney Meyer Gordon, of Lorain, and was a secretary in the Trust Department of the Cleveland Trust Company, Cleveland, where she met her husband Robert S. Kessler. She was a member of Agudath B’nai Israel Congregation, Lorain, President of Central States Region of Junior Hadassah, and the Lorain chapter of Hadassah. On August 12, 1956 she was married to Robert S. Kessler who survives her. Has children, Lowell H. Kessler (Joellen), Slater S. Kessler (Mary), and grandchildren Jack D. Kessler and Elena Z. Kessler. Dove was passionate about English mystery novels, keeping in touch with family and the arts. She loved a nice glass of Reisling and a clever joke, particularly if the punchline was in Yiddish. She found strength and support in her faith and being a part of the Jewish community of Lorain. She was predeceased in death by her son, Dan F. Kessler, her parents, and a sister, Elizabeth Schiffman. A private burial ceremony is planned. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kiddish Fund, Agudath B’nai Israel, 1715 Meister Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. The family was assisted with arrangements by the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
