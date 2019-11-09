|
Duane D. Sarvas, age 60 and a life resident of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at EMH UH Regional Medical Center.Duane was born in Lorain, October 21, 1959, to the late John and Toletha (nee Emerick) Sarvas. He was a 1978 graduate of Lorain High School and then enlisted in the United States Army and served stateside and in Korea. He was retired from the former Republic Steel, Lorain. Duane enjoyed fishing and golfing.He was a member of the former Polish American Citizens Club and the United Polish Club, both of Lorain, and the American Legion Post 30, Lorain.Survivors include his daughters, Megan (Dallas) Townsend of Amherst and Allison Wells of Vermilion; granddaughter, Jordan Sarvas of Amherst; brothers, Evan (Mary Kay) of Bexley and Brian (Christine) of Amherst; and his former wife, Donna Sarvas/Koker of Vermilion.In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by his brother, Alan.A military service with rites conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at American Legion Post 30, 1112 West Erie Ave., Lorain, with fellowship at the Legion following the rites.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Nov. 10, 2019