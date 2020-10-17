Dwayne Allen Coward, 58, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Keystone Pointe in Lagrange, Ohio following a lengthy illness. He was born February 23, 1962 to the late David and Wanda Coward.Dwayne grew up in LaGrange and graduated from Keystone High School where he played saxophone in the school band. Dwayne enjoyed bowling, billiards, shooting guns, collecting various things, and camping with family and friends. Dwayne worked for Litehouse Pools and previously worked as a pinsetter technician at Elks Lodge, Center Ridge Lanes, and Stoney’s.Dwayne is survived by his children: David (Jaycee) Coward and Brandi Coward, both of Elyria; granddaughters: Madalynn and Milena Coward; sister, Diane Leonardi (nee Coward); nieces: Elizabeth and Amanda Leonardi.Our family would like to thank Gene and Terri for opening up their hearts and home, neighbors for always checking in, Mercy New Life Hospice and Keystone Pointe for ongoing compassion and care.A Celebration of Life will be held at AMVETS Post 32, 11087 South Middle Avenue.,Elyria, OH 44035, in the Q-Hut on November 7, 2020 from 1pm-6pm.In lieu of flowers, donations for cremation and Celebration of Life services can be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/dwayne-coward/
where you can also post stories/memories of Dwayne and follow Celebration of Life updates.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
