1/1
Dwayne Allen Coward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne Allen Coward, 58, passed away on October 15, 2020 at Keystone Pointe in Lagrange, Ohio following a lengthy illness. He was born February 23, 1962 to the late David and Wanda Coward.Dwayne grew up in LaGrange and graduated from Keystone High School where he played saxophone in the school band. Dwayne enjoyed bowling, billiards, shooting guns, collecting various things, and camping with family and friends. Dwayne worked for Litehouse Pools and previously worked as a pinsetter technician at Elks Lodge, Center Ridge Lanes, and Stoney’s.Dwayne is survived by his children: David (Jaycee) Coward and Brandi Coward, both of Elyria; granddaughters: Madalynn and Milena Coward; sister, Diane Leonardi (nee Coward); nieces: Elizabeth and Amanda Leonardi.Our family would like to thank Gene and Terri for opening up their hearts and home, neighbors for always checking in, Mercy New Life Hospice and Keystone Pointe for ongoing compassion and care.A Celebration of Life will be held at AMVETS Post 32, 11087 South Middle Avenue.,Elyria, OH 44035, in the Q-Hut on November 7, 2020 from 1pm-6pm.In lieu of flowers, donations for cremation and Celebration of Life services can be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/dwayne-coward/ where you can also post stories/memories of Dwayne and follow Celebration of Life updates.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 06:00 PM
AMVETS Post 32
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved