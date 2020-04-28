|
|
Earl Holley, 91, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a graduate of Baker College and retired from Ford Motor Co. after 25 years. He was a very young 91-year-old who had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories about his family. He was sharp as a tack up until the day he died. Up until recently because of the COVID concerns, he would have lunch every Saturday with his family. Earl is survived by his current wife, Joann; children, Patricia Meeks (Bill), Sherri Delestathis (George), Janice Eddy (Ted), Jeffrey Holley (Linda), and Steven Holley; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Darrell Williams (Dianna), Butch Williams (Connie), and Dan Williams (Barb). He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Minnie; a son, Barrey Holley, and his mother, Okell Williams. A private family service will be held out of state. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020