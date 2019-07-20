Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peter Parish
3501 Oberlin Ave
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Smith


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Smith Obituary
Earl Smith, 84, of Lorain, died Saturday July 6, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice.He was born March 12, 1935 in Elyria and had been a long-time resident of Lorain.Earl worked as an inspector at Lear Sigler Corporation, as a licensed real estate agent for Russell Realty and Home Mark Realty and as a credit counselor for the Lorain County Labor Agency.He was a member of Toastmasters International and the International Association of Machinists Local # 1899 and served as delegate for the UAW CAP Council.He is survived by his children: Leonard Smith (Jennifer), Ann Smith Horta, Lisa Marino (Chuck), Monica Jurczynski (Rick) and Amy Coleman (Gary); grandchildren: Elizabeth, Timothy, Chris, Patrick, Morgan, Aiden and Connor, great granddaughter Elllie, brother Kenneth Smith and sister Marcia Smith.He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Ann Smith (nee Bair) in 2018; parents, Leonard and Marcella Smith (nee Westrick); granddaughters, Jordan and Dana; brother, Eldon Smith; sisters: Mary Jane Dempsey and Norma Alice (in infancy); and nephew Paul Smith.The family will receive friends Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. (please meet at the church). The Rev Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now