Earl Smith, 84, of Lorain, died Saturday July 6, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice.He was born March 12, 1935 in Elyria and had been a long-time resident of Lorain.Earl worked as an inspector at Lear Sigler Corporation, as a licensed real estate agent for Russell Realty and Home Mark Realty and as a credit counselor for the Lorain County Labor Agency.He was a member of Toastmasters International and the International Association of Machinists Local # 1899 and served as delegate for the UAW CAP Council.He is survived by his children: Leonard Smith (Jennifer), Ann Smith Horta, Lisa Marino (Chuck), Monica Jurczynski (Rick) and Amy Coleman (Gary); grandchildren: Elizabeth, Timothy, Chris, Patrick, Morgan, Aiden and Connor, great granddaughter Elllie, brother Kenneth Smith and sister Marcia Smith.He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Ann Smith (nee Bair) in 2018; parents, Leonard and Marcella Smith (nee Westrick); granddaughters, Jordan and Dana; brother, Eldon Smith; sisters: Mary Jane Dempsey and Norma Alice (in infancy); and nephew Paul Smith.The family will receive friends Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. (please meet at the church). The Rev Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd, Lorain, OH. 44053.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019