Eddie "Ed" Dean Akers, 72, of Amherst, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Avon Place after a lengthy illness. He was born July 26, 1947 in Yukon, WV, and had been a Amherst resident for the past 48 years. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Ford Motor Co., Lorain, as a manager for 37 1/2 years, retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Peters United Church of Christ, Amherst; American Legion Post #118; and the Amherst Eagles. Ed enjoyed gardening and he especially enjoyed sports. He was an avid golfer, loved bowling and was especially proud of his two 300 bowling games, and loved to play baseball, once being invited to try out for the Cleveland Indians. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Glenda (nee Kubach) Akers, of Amherst; daughter, Cheryl Akers, of North Royalton; son, Bryan (Sarah) Akers, of Lorain; grandchildren, Deane and Evan Akers; and his sisters, Linda Rivera, of Elyria and Carol (William) Kell, of Beckley, WV. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Akers; and his mother, Lettie (nee Lamie) Smith. Private services were held. The family suggests memorial contributions to , 1375 E. 9th St. #600, Cleveland, OH 44114. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 15, 2019