Edna Doris Akers (nee Harringon), 92, of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Kingston of Vermilion, following a lengthy illness. She was born February 15, 1927 in London, England. She was a resident of both Kingston of Vermilion and Kingston Residence of Vermilion for 15 years, and also lived in Florida. ?She was a member of North Lake Baptist Church in South Amherst. She was active in Young at Hearts, Christian Clowns, Missionary Outreach Program, and the Secret Sisters in Florida. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and crafts. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a great story teller. She had many great stories to tell of her growing up in England. ?Edna is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Gilbert) Velasquez of Vermilion; son, Tom (Ann) Akers of Napa, CA; grandchildren, Carrie (Dale) Jenkins, Sally (Greg Breeding) Stacie Velasquez, Ryan Akers, and Justin Akers; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. ?She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jenny (nee Hammon) Harrington; husband of 50 years, Evan F. Akers; brothers, Arthur and Reginald Harrington; sisters, Winifred Pettifore, Louie Ings, Evelyn Coles, Mae Heatley, and Jenny Davis. ?Edna's family would like to thank Kingston of Vermilion and Kingston Residence of Vermilion for the wonderful care they provided for Edna. ?Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL 33759. Interment will follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park. ?Riddle Funeral Home handled the local arrangements.?Online condolences may be made to:www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2019