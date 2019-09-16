|
Edna "Granny" Nelson (nee Jabbusch), age 91, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 14, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born March 5, 1928, in Lorain, and had been a lifelong Lorain area resident. Edna attended Clearview Schools and the St. Joseph School of Practical Nursing. She worked as an LPN at St. Joseph Hospital and area nursing homes for many years. She was the matriarch of Edna Kaye’s Steel City Strutters and also helped establish Twin Wells Mobile Home Allotment. She was a member of both the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lorain and Brownhelm United Church of Christ. In addition, Edna belonged to the Grand Temple of the Order of Pythian Sisters #179. Granny was a staunch supporter of Clearview Schools and the Clearview High School band and served as a Big Sister in the Boys & Girls Club. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling, casino trips, quilting and sewing and had sewn the uniforms for Edna Kaye’s. She is survived by her daughters, Edna Jayne Puca (Larry), of Sabina, Kaye Nickoloff (Len), of Vermilion, and Callene Derrick (Ken), of Lorain; grandchildren, Shari Bobbitt, of Sabina, Lauri Puca (Brandon James), of Ventura, California, Craig Nickoloff (Meghann), of New Port Richey, Florida, Julene Woods (Brett), of Vermilion, Laurie Bremke (David), of Wellington, Jenny Andolsek (Doug), of Wellington and Savannah Derrick (Tyler Perkins), of Alliance; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Caleb Bobbitt, Urijah and Maddox James; Calvin, Evelynn, Violet and Vera Nickoloff; Emmarose, Carter and Katelyn Woods; Madison, Sarah, Alaine and Paige Bremke; Dylan, Derrick and Dustin Andolsek; great-great-grandchildren, Benson and Ellie May Bobbitt. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Calvin B. Nelson, in 2004; parents, Oswald and Emma Jabbusch (nee Ulm); brothers, Erhart, George and Alfred Jabbusch; sister, Helena Wallace; and twin brothers in infancy. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Additional visitation will be observed on Thursday in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1019 W. 5th St., Lorain from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Laurie Miller will preside. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions are encouraged to either the Music Program at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1019 West 5th Street, Lorain, OH 44052 or to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3700 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. To share your memories and condolences with the Nelson family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019