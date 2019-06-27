|
Eduardo Blasini, age 85, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Specialty Hospital of Lorain following a lengthy illness.
Born July 2, 1933 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, he lived in Elyria before moving to Lorain in 1984.
Eduardo retired as a foreman from Larson Foundries in Grafton.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain and enjoyed gardening, watching baseball and boxing on television.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Silvia (nee Viera); sons, Martin, of Vermilion, and Eduardo Jr., of Lorain; a daughter, Enid Blasini, of Lorain; granddaughter, Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Schuster; brothers, Jose and Pedro, both of Puerto Rico; and sisters, Elma Blasini and Picia Blasini, both of Puerto Rico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Rodulfa (nee Rodriguez) Blasini; a grandson, Michael Anthony Blasini; brother, Luis; and sisters, Consuelo Blasini and Elba Blasini.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 28, 2019