Eduardo Blasini Obituary
Eduardo Blasini, age 85, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Specialty Hospital of Lorain following a lengthy illness.
Born July 2, 1933 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, he lived in Elyria before moving to Lorain in 1984.
Eduardo retired as a foreman from Larson Foundries in Grafton.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain and enjoyed gardening, watching baseball and boxing on television.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Silvia (nee Viera); sons, Martin, of Vermilion, and Eduardo Jr., of Lorain; a daughter, Enid Blasini, of Lorain; granddaughter, Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Schuster; brothers, Jose and Pedro, both of Puerto Rico; and sisters, Elma Blasini and Picia Blasini, both of Puerto Rico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Rodulfa (nee Rodriguez) Blasini; a grandson, Michael Anthony Blasini; brother, Luis; and sisters, Consuelo Blasini and Elba Blasini.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 28, 2019
