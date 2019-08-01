|
|
Edward A. Echko, age 76, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center following a short illness. Born May 13, 1943, in Lorain, he was a lifelong resident of Lorain. Edward worked 33 years in the street department as an operator for the City of Lorain, retiring in 2004. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Lorain, and the United Steel Workers Union Local 6621. He enjoyed going to Cedar Point and riding roller coasters, helping at the food pantry at church, yardwork and watching wrestling on television. Surviving is his companion of 46 years, Faye Sweeney; step-daughter, Beverly (Donald) Golden, of Elyria; grandchildren, Justin Richards, Ashley Barker, Jared Golden, and Marissa Golden; and a brother, William Echko, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his step-son, James Sweeney, in 2017; and his parents, John and Mary (nee Jeancola) Echko. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 4501 Clinton Ave., Lorain. Rev. Laurie Miller, pastor will officiate. Private burial will take place at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave., Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 2, 2019