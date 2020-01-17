|
Edward A. Novak, age 74, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Regional Medical Center on January 15, 2020. He was born June 16, 1945 in Lorain, where he lived his entire life. He attended Admiral King High School and later went on to work for TRW until his retirement in 2017. He was also a parishioner at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church before its closing. Edward enjoyed fishing, campfires and anything that had to do with the outdoors, but most of all, he was a devoted husband who loved his wife, Judith, unconditionally and was the “neighborhood grandfather” who loved his family and was a friend to everyone. Surviving are his children, Christine A. Soto and Tim E. Novak; grandchildren, Edward, Jonathan, Olivia, Mackenzy and Jillian. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Judith A. (nee Harper) Novak; daughter, Patty Novak; parents; John J., Sr. and Frances (nee Zore) Novak; brothers, John R., Joseph and Robert; and sisters, Florence and Dorothy. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. Rev. John C. Retar will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020