Edward A. Rangus
1954 - 2020
Edward A. Rangus, age 65, entered into rest Wednesday November 4, 2020.He was born on December 24, 1954 and lived in Avon for 15 years coming from Pittsfield, Oh.Edward received several awards through Special Olympics in swimming, diving, bocce ball and bowling. He enjoyed eating his treats, watching wrestling, and collecting wrestling cards and Coca Cola memorabilia.He is survived by his siblings: Kathy (Michael) Kerecz, Valmore "Charlie" Bartlett, Terri (Dale) Griffore, Chris (Michelle) Rangus, and Sean (Tina) Buga, and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Maxine (nee Pecora) Rangus andniece, Angelique Burrer.The family will receive friends on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon followed by interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Oh.Memorial contributions may be may to your local Special Olympics. A celebration of his life will be celebrated at a later date.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Misencik Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
