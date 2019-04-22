|
|
Edward C. Majesky died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 94. Born and raised in Lorain, Edward attended Nativity BVM School, Lorain High School, and Ohio State University before moving to Amherst in 1960. He made his home with his son and daughter-in-law in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, for the past five years. Mr. Majesky was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1943 to 1946 as a member of the 735th Military Police Battalion and was stationed in England from 1944 to 1945. He was an employee of U.S. Steel for 36 years.He was a member of Amherst St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in church activities including the church choir. He belonged to St. Lucie Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Josephine; mother, Jane; sister, Eleanor Serbu; and father, Frank. He is survived by his brother, Adolph, of Lorain; son, David (Kay); and daughter, Cynthia Oakes (Dean) of Lake Worth, Florida; and three grandchildren, Carolyn Thomas (Patrick) of Amherst, Daniel (Leah) of Cincinnati and their daughter, Josephine, and Matthew (fiancée Lisa) of Columbus. Visitation will be at Amherst St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. The family encourages contributions to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2019