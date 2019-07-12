|
|
Edward Dale Funk, 84, of Ashland, OH went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in the Wasen Rehab Care Center in the Brethren Care Village.Edward Dale was born Aug. 7, 1934 in Manheim, WV, the son of the late Hosea and Edna (nee Shaw) Funk. He graduated from Rowlesburg WV High School in 1952 where he played football.He came to Lorain in 1953 to work at the US Steel Plant. He then worked for the Ford Motor Company, retiring after 30 years in 1990. Dale was an avid deer hunter in WV for more than 70 years. He enjoyed traveling, living in Florida in the winter, and loved riding his four-wheeler. He was a member of the Albion Brethren Church of West Salem. Edward Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty S. (nee Bolyard) Funk, who he married November 7, 1953; three sons, Robert and Patty (Hudak) Funk, of Avon, OH, Rick and Joy (Stanley) Funk, of Lorain, OH, and Roger and Gay (Rivers) Funk, of Satartia, MS; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth (Funk) Tichnell, of Rowlesburg WV.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Rogers and Wilma Chidester. A Celebration of Edward Dale’s life will be Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Road, Lorain, OH, with Pastors, Matt Potosky and Chuck Livermore officiating. Burial will be in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, OH. Memorial contributions can be made in Edward Dale’s honor to Albion Brethren Church, 246 County Road 620, West Salem, OH 44287, or Grace Baptist Church, 719 Root Road, Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting:denbowfh.com.Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory, Ashland, OH is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 13, 2019