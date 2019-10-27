Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Edward “Fast Eddie” Gongaware, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio following a lengthy illness.He was born March 28, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio where he lived most of his life. In 1950 he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he was stationed in Alaska and later Florida. After his enlistment, Edward went on to work as a painter for Ridge Tool in Elyria until his retirement. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Elyria, Ohio.Edward had a great sense of humor and was an excellent dancer. He was liked by everyone and a stranger to no one.Surviving are his children, Vivian Gongaware, Kathy (William) LaFlam, Rick Gongaware and Tammy Gongaware; grandchildren, Nikole James, Bethany LaFlam, Cory LaFlam, Danielle LaFlam, Ryan Gongaware, Jason Gongaware and Jacob Gongaware; seven great grandchildren and sister, Mary Grasso.He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Helyne (nee Yarbrough) Gongaware in 2009; son, Michael Gongaware and mother, Helen Gongaware.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain followed by memorial services with Military Honors at 7:30 p.m. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 28, 2019
