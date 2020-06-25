Edward J. Greenaway, 71, Northern Cambria, passed away June 25, 2020, at UPMC Altoona Hospital. Born January 14, 1949, in Spangler, the son of Cyrus and Helen (Robinson) Greenaway. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Thomas Greenaway; and sisters, Donna Wilson, and Wanda Cossitor. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Linda (Gauntner) Greenaway; son, Edward (Christine) Greenaway; daughter, Vanessa (David) Matteson, both of Michigan; and grandchildren, Kyi and Lazarus Greenaway. Also survived by brother, Sam Greenaway, KY; and mother-in-law, Marie Gauntner, Northern Cambria. U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Retired HVAC technician working 20 years for Allen Refrigeration, Avon Lake, Ohio; and later Avon Lake School District where he was Coordinator of HVAC. A private gathering will be held for the Greenaway family at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment, Union Cemetery, Hastings.



