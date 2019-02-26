Edward M. Donner, 91, of Avon formerly of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019.He was born to parents Edmond and Helen (nee Balacek) Donner on January 17, 1928 in Cleveland, OH. Edward served in the U.S. Army Corp at the end of WWII. Edward married the love of his life and soulmate, Rita (nee Lorenz), on September 11, 1948. They spent 48 wonderful years together until her passing in 1997.He worked as a tool designer and tool engineer for Ridge Tool Company Inc. for 28 years, retiring in 1992. Edward was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved his family and spending time with them. He attended his grandchildren’s school events and activities. Edward enjoyed bowling, fishing, woodworking, and traveling with his late wife Rita whenever possible.He is survived by his loving children, Ilona Rhodes, Edward J. Donner and Laura (Warren) Rasch; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita (nee Lorenz), of 48 years; and his sister, Virginia Holliday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 32747 Lake Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012.Friends may call on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial to take place at a later date.www.buschcares.com Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary