Greatest Generation VeteranIt is with much sorrow that our family must share that Edward R. Malek, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Edward was born June 27, 1924, to parents Peter and Mary Malek (née Visnowska) of Lorain Ohio. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1942. In 1964, he married Ernestine A. Brown (Ernie), then widowed and became beloved father to Frank G. Brown III, Pamela L. Daniels (née Brown) and James D. Brown.Edward was preceded in death by his devoted wife Ernestine A. Malek (Ernie), parents Peter and Mary Malek (née Visnowska), sister Lillian Aten and brother Daniel Malek.He is survived by his loving children Frank G. Brown III (Joanne) Pamela L. Daniels (Harry), James D. Brown (Susan), grandchildren Adam Babics (Valarie), Jennifer Brown, great grandson Joshua Babics, and great granddaughter Spencer Babics. Edward was one of The Greatest Generation. He enlisted in the Army in 1943 and served in combat in both WWII and the Korean War. During WWII he fought in the infamous Battle-of-the-Bulge. After attending the Artillery Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1949. In 1951, he served a combat tour in the Korean War. Edward went on to serve several tours in the United States, Germany and Korea. His numerous commendations include: The American Theatre Medal, The European-African-Middle East Campaign Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, The WWII Victory Medal and The Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. After serving a total of 23 years in the US Army, he retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the US Army, Edward went on to work and retired from the State of Ohio, Highway Patrol, working at the Elyria Divers Exam Station in Elyria Ohio.Our family would like to thank everyone at Home Instead in North Ridgeville and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their extraordinary care and compassion, while caring for our father. We also offer our sincere appreciation for the support from neighbors and friends, especially the Roger LoPresti family.Family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral center. Melvin Saylor, Chaplin for Stein Hospice, will officiate at the service. He will be laid to rest at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association
